Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on UPST Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Upstart Hldgs UPST, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UPST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Upstart Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $75,800, and 12 are calls, amounting to $483,540.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.5 to $135.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Upstart Hldgs stands at 811.21, with a total volume reaching 702.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Upstart Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $37.5 to $135.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.95 $9.0 $9.8 $135.00 $77.3K 2.1K 6 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.8 $9.65 $9.8 $100.00 $55.8K 992 69 UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $15.9 $15.4 $15.9 $100.00 $47.7K 2.1K 3 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.75 $2.3 $2.3 $64.00 $45.9K 270 2 UPST CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.65 $4.45 $4.45 $125.00 $40.4K 249 0

About Upstart Hldgs

Upstart Holdings Inc provides credit services. The company provides a proprietary, cloud-based, artificial intelligence lending platform. The platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to the network of Upstart AI-enabled bank partners. Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Upstart Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Upstart Hldgs

With a volume of 2,628,916, the price of UPST is down -5.76% at $64.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 87 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Upstart Hldgs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $80.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Upstart Hldgs, targeting a price of $87. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $71. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Upstart Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $82. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Upstart Hldgs with a target price of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Upstart Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.