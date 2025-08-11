Oklo Unusual Options Activity For August 11

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Oklo. Our analysis of options history for Oklo OKLO revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $969,053, and 9 were calls, valued at $584,467.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $125.0 for Oklo during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oklo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oklo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oklo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.25 $16.5 $16.25 $55.00 $737.9K 97 0 OKLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/22/25 $4.15 $4.0 $4.15 $80.00 $207.5K 552 609 OKLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $10.9 $8.9 $10.95 $80.00 $109.5K 178 0 OKLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.9 $4.75 $4.9 $75.00 $98.0K 2.3K 1.0K OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.15 $7.05 $7.05 $125.00 $70.5K 553 105

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

In light of the recent options history for Oklo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Oklo's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,166,721, the price of OKLO is down -1.21% at $74.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oklo

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $70.5.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $73. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Oklo, maintaining a target price of $68.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.