Credo Technology Group Unusual Options Activity For August 08

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Credo Technology Group CRDO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRDO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for Credo Technology Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 29%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $706,450, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $3,042,378.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $175.0 for Credo Technology Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Credo Technology Group options trades today is 805.05 with a total volume of 3,733.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Credo Technology Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Credo Technology Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRDO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $106.1 $103.1 $103.93 $17.50 $414.4K 218 40 CRDO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $108.6 $104.7 $106.8 $15.00 $395.1K 426 37 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $25.4 $24.5 $25.14 $95.00 $181.0K 1.3K 0 CRDO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $57.0 $55.2 $56.5 $70.00 $141.2K 2.0K 0 CRDO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $56.5 $55.2 $56.39 $70.00 $140.8K 2.0K 100

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

In light of the recent options history for Credo Technology Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Credo Technology Group Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,334,140, the CRDO's price is up by 1.01%, now at $120.99.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

Expert Opinions on Credo Technology Group

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $115.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Credo Technology Group with a target price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Credo Technology Group with a target price of $115.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Credo Technology Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.