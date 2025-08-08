Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BAC Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Bank of America. Our analysis of options history for Bank of America BAC revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $1,677,497, and 11 were calls, valued at $454,340.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $33.0 to $52.5 for Bank of America over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bank of America stands at 4634.48, with a total volume reaching 42,429.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bank of America, situated within the strike price corridor from $33.0 to $52.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Bank of America 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.09 $1.08 $1.09 $43.00 $436.0K 8.0K 0 BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $1.05 $1.03 $1.05 $33.00 $210.0K 917 2.0K BAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $1.03 $1.01 $1.02 $43.00 $142.8K 8.0K 5.4K BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $1.75 $1.72 $1.75 $37.00 $140.0K 2.0K 800 BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.75 $52.50 $101.2K 1.2K 150

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.2 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Bank of America, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Bank of America's Current Market Status

With a volume of 23,305,438, the price of BAC is up 0.62% at $45.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Bank of America

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $56.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $57. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Bank of America, maintaining a target price of $55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bank of America options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.