Looking At MP Materials's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MP Materials.

Looking at options history for MP Materials MP we detected 82 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $818,970 and 71, calls, for a total amount of $4,696,810.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $100.0 for MP Materials over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MP Materials's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MP Materials's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MP Materials Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $19.7 $19.3 $19.5 $65.00 $390.0K 448 5 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $14.2 $13.6 $14.0 $60.00 $280.0K 910 329 MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $29.0 $28.9 $28.9 $45.00 $260.1K 675 90 MP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $24.1 $23.8 $23.96 $90.00 $239.6K 47 12 MP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.7 $12.1 $12.7 $60.00 $215.9K 2.0K 181

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MP Materials, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of MP Materials

Currently trading with a volume of 21,970,752, the MP's price is up by 7.49%, now at $76.39.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MP Materials

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $63.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $65. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $69. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $64. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on MP Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on MP Materials with a target price of $64.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MP Materials options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.