Decoding Intuitive Surgical's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Intuitive Surgical. Our analysis of options history for Intuitive Surgical ISRG revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $1,426,660, and 8 were calls, valued at $314,355.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $620.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Intuitive Surgical's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Intuitive Surgical's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $400.0 to $620.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $131.0 $129.5 $131.0 $600.00 $628.8K 35 48 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $130.8 $129.3 $130.65 $600.00 $627.1K 151 48 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $6.5 $5.9 $6.5 $495.00 $91.0K 1 0 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $133.4 $129.7 $131.0 $600.00 $65.5K 35 48 ISRG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $40.9 $40.2 $40.6 $475.00 $64.9K 5 3

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 9,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,500 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 642,912, the price of ISRG is up 0.16% at $470.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $598.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $600. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $595. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Intuitive Surgical, maintaining a target price of $585. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $599. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $615.

