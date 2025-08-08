Warner Bros. Discovery Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Warner Bros. Discovery. Our analysis of options history for Warner Bros. Discovery WBD revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 68% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $285,900, and 14 were calls, valued at $1,448,864.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $17.0 for Warner Bros. Discovery during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Warner Bros. Discovery options trades today is 3882.25 with a total volume of 55,833.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Warner Bros. Discovery's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $17.0 over the last 30 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.91 $0.8 $0.8 $13.00 $400.5K 10.2K 0 WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.94 $0.87 $0.94 $17.00 $204.3K 10.0K 5.1K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.94 $0.88 $0.94 $17.00 $144.4K 10.0K 5.2K WBD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $0.27 $0.26 $0.27 $11.00 $124.6K 108 49 WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.94 $0.88 $0.94 $17.00 $116.5K 10.0K 7.9K

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. It operates in three global business segments: studios, networks, and direct-to-consumer. Warner Bros. Pictures is the crown jewel of the studios business, producing, distributing, and licensing movies and television shows. The networks business consists of basic cable networks, such as CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and the Food Network. Direct-to-consumer includes HBO and the firm's streaming platforms, which have now been consolidated to Max and Discovery+. Much of the DTC content is created within the firm's other two business segments. Each segment operates with a global reach, with Max available in over 70 countries.

In light of the recent options history for Warner Bros. Discovery, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Warner Bros. Discovery's Current Market Status

With a volume of 38,402,003, the price of WBD is down -5.69% at $11.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $15.2.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $18. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Raymond James keeps a Outperform rating on Warner Bros. Discovery with a target price of $13. * An analyst from Barrington Research persists with their Outperform rating on Warner Bros. Discovery, maintaining a target price of $16. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Warner Bros. Discovery with a target price of $13. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Warner Bros. Discovery with a target price of $16.

