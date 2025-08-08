Vertiv Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Vertiv Holdings.

Looking at options history for Vertiv Holdings VRT we detected 36 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,946,906 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,511,439.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $200.0 for Vertiv Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vertiv Holdings stands at 1258.85, with a total volume reaching 6,776.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vertiv Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vertiv Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.6 $5.1 $5.2 $115.00 $704.0K 631 1.3K VRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $16.45 $16.25 $16.25 $140.00 $325.0K 104 200 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.25 $145.00 $325.0K 467 1.0K VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $21.55 $21.45 $21.55 $135.00 $323.2K 524 0 VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $21.6 $21.45 $21.6 $135.00 $216.0K 524 331

About Vertiv Holdings

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

In light of the recent options history for Vertiv Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Vertiv Holdings

Trading volume stands at 2,450,858, with VRT's price up by 0.12%, positioned at $139.56.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 75 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Vertiv Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $149.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Vertiv Holdings with a target price of $128. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $150. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Vertiv Holdings, targeting a price of $173. * An analyst from Roth Capital persists with their Buy rating on Vertiv Holdings, maintaining a target price of $157.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

