T-Mobile US Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on T-Mobile US TMUS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TMUS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for T-Mobile US.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $386,430, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $392,840.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $210.0 and $300.0 for T-Mobile US, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in T-Mobile US's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to T-Mobile US's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $210.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

T-Mobile US Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $10.75 $10.3 $10.64 $220.00 $159.6K 832 150 TMUS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $7.2 $7.05 $7.0 $260.00 $98.0K 1.0K 145 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.05 $6.0 $6.0 $240.00 $90.0K 1.6K 63 TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $33.2 $33.05 $33.05 $270.00 $69.4K 62 42 TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $33.95 $33.35 $33.35 $270.00 $63.3K 62 21

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the US. T-Mobile now serves 80 million postpaid and 25 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the US retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves 7 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with T-Mobile US, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is T-Mobile US Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,017,716, the price of TMUS is up 0.03% at $243.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On T-Mobile US

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $278.75.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $270. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $280. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for T-Mobile US, targeting a price of $285. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on T-Mobile US with a target price of $280.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.