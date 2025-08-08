Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in C3.ai

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 8 option transactions on C3.ai AI, with a cumulative value of $239,958. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 3 puts, worth a total of 113,050.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $27.5 for C3.ai during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in C3.ai's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to C3.ai's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $27.5 over the preceding 30 days.

C3.ai Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.75 $6.65 $6.65 $27.50 $46.5K 2.2K 44 AI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.85 $2.8 $2.83 $22.50 $42.4K 430 274 AI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $8.05 $7.95 $7.95 $25.00 $39.7K 370 0 AI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $26.00 $37.2K 421 100 AI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.2 $5.26 $20.00 $30.5K 2.4K 0

About C3.ai

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding C3.ai, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of C3.ai

Currently trading with a volume of 3,713,355, the AI's price is down by -1.48%, now at $22.32.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On C3.ai

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $50.0.

* An analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $50.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

