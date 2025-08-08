Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Ford Motor

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Ford Motor. Our analysis of options history for Ford Motor F revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 64% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $398,680, and 11 were calls, valued at $489,047.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $9.67 and $12.0 for Ford Motor, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale activity within a strike price range from $9.67 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $0.82 $0.79 $0.81 $10.00 $324.0K 18.4K 4.1K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $1.79 $1.74 $1.75 $12.00 $64.5K 8.4K 399 F CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $1.78 $1.78 $1.78 $12.00 $54.6K 8.4K 1.8K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $1.79 $1.67 $1.75 $12.00 $52.8K 8.4K 958 F CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $1.79 $1.75 $1.75 $12.00 $50.4K 8.4K 687

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co. manufactures automobiles under its Ford and Lincoln brands. In March 2022, the company announced that it will run its combustion engine business, Ford Blue, and its BEV business, Ford Model e, as separate businesses but still all under Ford Motor. The company has nearly 13% market share in the United States, about 10% share in the UK, and under 2% share in China including unconsolidated affiliates. Sales in the US made up about 68% of 2024 total company revenue. Ford has about 171,000 employees, including about 56,500 UAW employees, and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Ford Motor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Ford Motor's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 31,639,100, the F's price is up by 0.4%, now at $11.32.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.1.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $11. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Ford Motor with a target price of $11. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Ford Motor, maintaining a target price of $9. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Ford Motor, targeting a price of $11. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Ford Motor options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.