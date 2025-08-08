10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $330.00 $36.3K 32.3K 252.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $222.50 $30.6K 4.6K 7.8K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $12.00 $38.0K 8.4K 1.5K SG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.00 $134.4K 834 1.2K SBET CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $28.00 $61.5K 764 921 DASH CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/26/25 $260.00 $29.7K 13 548 M CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $11.50 $28.0K 2.1K 501 GRPN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $31.00 $49.6K 694 490 MBLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.00 $60.8K 1.9K 276 ANF PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $105.00 $417.5K 0 250

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 565 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 32352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 252723 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN AMZN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 4613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 861 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 8492 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SG SG, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 161 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 791 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.4K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 834 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBET SBET, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 42 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 764 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 921 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on September 26, 2025. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 548 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M M, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 2124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GRPN GRPN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $332.0 per contract. There were 694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 490 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MBLY MBLY, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 525 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.8K, with a price of $676.0 per contract. There were 1950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANF ANF, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 196 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $417.5K, with a price of $1670.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

