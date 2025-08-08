10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $225.00 $36.1K 43.7K 193.0K PLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $180.00 $110.1K 4.3K 17.5K SOUN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $13.00 $26.0K 9.6K 6.7K ASAN PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $13.50 $45.0K 138 3.5K APP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $475.00 $134.0K 143 2.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $180.00 $101.8K 8.2K 2.0K BMNR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $60.00 $30.6K 1.9K 1.9K GLW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $65.00 $47.7K 6.2K 1.8K WULF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $115.8K 27.6K 1.3K NVDA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $135.00 $1.3 million 27.9K 1.2K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 92 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.1K, with a price of $394.0 per contract. There were 43755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193084 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLTR PLTR, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 479 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.1K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 4377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOUN SOUN, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 9694 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASAN ASAN, we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $13.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 138 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3552 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For APP APP, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $475.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.0K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2881 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.8K, with a price of $952.0 per contract. There were 8261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2048 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR BMNR, we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 70 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 34 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.6K, with a price of $902.0 per contract. There were 1909 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1933 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GLW GLW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 824 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.7K, with a price of $58.0 per contract. There were 6215 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WULF WULF, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 161 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 990 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.8K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 27617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1322 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA NVDA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 525 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $6630.0 per contract. There were 27986 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1242 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.