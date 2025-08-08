IREN Unusual Options Activity For August 08

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on IREN. Our analysis of options history for IREN IREN revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $82,600, and 15 were calls, valued at $748,625.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $25.0 for IREN, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IREN's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IREN's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

IREN Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.45 $6.35 $6.35 $17.00 $94.6K 2.2K 9 IREN CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.25 $5.15 $5.21 $13.00 $78.1K 6.8K 160 IREN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.6 $8.4 $8.6 $15.00 $73.9K 8.0K 202 IREN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.35 $14.25 $14.25 $5.00 $71.2K 1.2K 51 IREN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.59 $2.45 $2.49 $25.00 $49.8K 38.5K 369

About IREN

IREN Ltd is engaged in data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing renewable energy.

Present Market Standing of IREN

Currently trading with a volume of 6,525,426, the IREN's price is up by 1.4%, now at $18.83.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

Expert Opinions on IREN

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $19.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $16. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for IREN, targeting a price of $22.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.