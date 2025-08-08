Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CHTR

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Charter Communications CHTR, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CHTR often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 options trades for Charter Communications. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 53% bullish and 32% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $112,455, and 27 calls, totaling $1,514,046.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $400.0 for Charter Communications during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Charter Communications's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Charter Communications's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $400.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Charter Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHTR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $47.2 $42.5 $44.75 $260.00 $112.4K 14 0 CHTR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $21.8 $17.6 $19.74 $400.00 $98.3K 2.6K 0 CHTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $94.4 $90.4 $92.0 $200.00 $82.8K 584 158 CHTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $92.7 $89.8 $91.7 $200.00 $73.3K 584 45 CHTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $92.5 $88.0 $91.6 $200.00 $73.2K 584 119

About Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 58 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 29 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles Lakers), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1. Charter plans to acquire cable peer Cox.

Present Market Standing of Charter Communications

Trading volume stands at 606,338, with CHTR's price down by -0.28%, positioned at $258.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Charter Communications

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $335.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Charter Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on Charter Communications with a target price of $370. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Charter Communications, which currently sits at a price target of $341. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Charter Communications with a target price of $355.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Charter Communications with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.