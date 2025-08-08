Spotlight on Spotify Technology: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Spotify Technology SPOT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 71 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 32 are puts, for a total amount of $1,405,042, and 39 are calls, for a total amount of $5,398,381.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $250.0 to $1040.0 for Spotify Technology during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Spotify Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Spotify Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $250.0 to $1040.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Spotify Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $161.5 $158.85 $161.5 $600.00 $1.6M 349 100 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $75.2 $73.1 $74.85 $720.00 $1.1M 265 227 SPOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $67.75 $66.3 $66.3 $700.00 $198.9K 175 34 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.75 $7.85 $7.85 $735.00 $157.0K 41 203 SPOT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $70.1 $68.9 $70.1 $720.00 $105.1K 265 19

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter constituting the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Spotify Technology, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Spotify Technology

Trading volume stands at 883,236, with SPOT's price up by 3.99%, positioned at $714.14.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 95 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Spotify Technology

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $802.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $750. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $800. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $750. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $850. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $860.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

