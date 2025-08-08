What the Options Market Tells Us About MARA Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on MARA Holdings. Our analysis of options history for MARA Holdings MARA revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 64% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $453,205, and 11 were calls, valued at $649,421.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.0 to $40.0 for MARA Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MARA Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MARA Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $17.0 to $40.0, over the past month.

MARA Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $10.1 $9.9 $9.9 $22.00 $198.0K 75 200 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $2.8 $2.63 $2.8 $20.00 $138.8K 3.7K 502 MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/26/25 $0.59 $0.42 $0.42 $20.00 $97.2K 12 74 MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.86 $0.76 $0.76 $18.00 $77.2K 106.4K 83 MARA PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $18.00 $66.6K 532 148

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MARA Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of MARA Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 7,144,192, the MARA's price is down by -2.6%, now at $15.54.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 95 days.

Expert Opinions on MARA Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $22.4.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Compass Point upgrades its rating to Neutral with a revised price target of $18. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for MARA Holdings, targeting a price of $26. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $22. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MARA Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $26. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on MARA Holdings, maintaining a target price of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

