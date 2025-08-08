What the Options Market Tells Us About Meta Platforms

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $789,218 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $867,806.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $400.0 to $830.0 for Meta Platforms over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $400.0 to $830.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.0 $14.85 $15.0 $800.00 $300.0K 5.4K 3.0K META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $23.0 $22.9 $23.0 $760.00 $147.2K 663 167 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.9 $18.85 $18.9 $750.00 $120.8K 1.2K 169 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $18.9 $18.85 $18.9 $750.00 $90.5K 1.2K 170 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $60.3 $59.85 $60.09 $760.00 $90.1K 506 50

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms

With a volume of 2,080,245, the price of META is down -0.04% at $761.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $831.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from HSBC has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $900. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $775. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $675. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $905. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $900.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.