Decoding Super Micro Computer's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Super Micro Computer. Our analysis of options history for Super Micro Computer SMCI revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $170,489, and 11 were calls, valued at $563,526.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $24.0 to $55.0 for Super Micro Computer during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Super Micro Computer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Super Micro Computer's whale activity within a strike price range from $24.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $1.83 $1.73 $1.73 $48.00 $129.5K 1.8K 125 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $14.9 $14.55 $14.6 $40.00 $87.6K 625 61 SMCI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $16.95 $16.7 $16.82 $41.00 $50.4K 1.0K 0 SMCI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.65 $8.5 $8.65 $46.00 $45.8K 943 1 SMCI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $6.65 $6.4 $6.4 $40.00 $44.8K 332 0

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular, and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Super Micro Computer, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Super Micro Computer

Trading volume stands at 3,822,029, with SMCI's price up by 1.11%, positioned at $47.19.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 88 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Super Micro Computer

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $46.6.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Neutral rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $48. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $46. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $27. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer with a target price of $52.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.