DoorDash Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on DoorDash. Our analysis of options history for DoorDash DASH revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $1,261,107, and 3 were calls, valued at $100,990.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $280.0 for DoorDash during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in DoorDash's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to DoorDash's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $210.0 to $280.0 over the preceding 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $13.35 $12.9 $13.05 $240.00 $650.2K 4.8K 509 DASH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $5.7 $5.15 $5.44 $210.00 $274.0K 909 529 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.15 $4.85 $5.15 $260.00 $123.6K 456 39 DASH PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.55 $5.4 $5.55 $210.00 $111.0K 909 1.0K DASH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $21.85 $19.8 $21.0 $280.00 $52.5K 26 0

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

In light of the recent options history for DoorDash, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 352,361, the price of DASH is down -3.01% at $262.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days.

What The Experts Say On DoorDash

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $291.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on DoorDash, maintaining a target price of $360. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on DoorDash with a target price of $214. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for DoorDash, targeting a price of $315. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on DoorDash with a target price of $295. * An analyst from Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $275.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for DoorDash,