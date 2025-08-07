Decoding EQT's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on EQT.

Looking at options history for EQT EQT we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $109,440 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $456,741.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.0 to $57.5 for EQT over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for EQT options trades today is 1480.44 with a total volume of 9,031.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for EQT's big money trades within a strike price range of $47.0 to $57.5 over the last 30 days.

EQT 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EQT CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $0.19 $0.12 $0.11 $55.00 $77.0K 3.1K 8.2K EQT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.4 $10.3 $10.38 $50.00 $66.4K 782 199 EQT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $5.8 $5.6 $5.8 $55.00 $66.1K 321 2 EQT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $10.45 $10.3 $10.38 $50.00 $58.1K 782 269 EQT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.95 $5.9 $5.9 $57.50 $56.6K 207 96

About EQT

EQT is an independent natural gas production company. It focuses its operations in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales, located in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has three reportable segments in production, gathering, and its transmission segment, which is now an operated joint venture with Blackstone. All the firm's operating revenue is generated in the US, with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

EQT's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 3,018,228, the EQT's price is up by 0.25%, now at $51.59.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 82 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for EQT

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $61.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Perform rating for EQT, targeting a price of $66. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on EQT with a target price of $49. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on EQT with a target price of $68.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.