Doximity Unusual Options Activity For August 07

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Doximity. Our analysis of options history for Doximity DOCS revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 63% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $297,540, and 9 were calls, valued at $531,385.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $67.5 for Doximity over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Doximity options trades today is 403.25 with a total volume of 4,132.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Doximity's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $67.5 over the last 30 days.

Doximity Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.5 $1.35 $1.5 $50.00 $262.5K 453 19 DOCS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.7 $1.4 $1.45 $67.50 $253.7K 402 1.7K DOCS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.9 $3.5 $3.9 $62.50 $50.7K 856 781 DOCS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.2 $65.00 $48.0K 67 30 DOCS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.0 $3.7 $4.0 $60.00 $40.0K 846 204

About Doximity

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers and on-call schedules.

In light of the recent options history for Doximity, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Doximity

Trading volume stands at 1,662,541, with DOCS's price up by 0.76%, positioned at $58.57.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Doximity

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $65.75.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Doximity, which currently sits at a price target of $62. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Doximity, targeting a price of $61. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Doximity, targeting a price of $70. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $70.

