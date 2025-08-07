Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Royal Caribbean Gr

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Royal Caribbean Gr RCL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Royal Caribbean Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 75% leaning bullish and 12% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $261,805, and 3 are calls, amounting to $143,432.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $285.0 to $360.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Royal Caribbean Gr stands at 242.43, with a total volume reaching 363.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Royal Caribbean Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $285.0 to $360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $25.4 $25.1 $25.2 $300.00 $70.5K 748 31 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $26.9 $25.6 $26.08 $290.00 $65.2K 56 0 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $43.45 $41.15 $42.88 $360.00 $60.0K 32 0 RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/29/25 $27.05 $26.5 $26.5 $285.00 $53.0K 1 20 RCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $21.3 $21.2 $21.2 $320.00 $50.8K 388 30

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Royal Caribbean Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Royal Caribbean Gr Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 957,102, the price of RCL is up by 0.63%, reaching $316.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Royal Caribbean Gr

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $378.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $385. * An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $337. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from TD Cowen lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $405. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, maintaining a target price of $367.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Royal Caribbean Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.