Gartner's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Gartner IT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in IT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Gartner. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $133,100, and 11 are calls, amounting to $699,295.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $400.0 for Gartner over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Gartner's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Gartner's whale activity within a strike price range from $230.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Gartner Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.9 $8.5 $8.5 $280.00 $128.3K 6 362 IT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.6 $11.5 $11.5 $240.00 $106.7K 79 114 IT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $11.8 $10.2 $11.8 $250.00 $100.3K 5 0 IT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.1 $12.0 $12.0 $240.00 $84.0K 79 360 IT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $8.8 $8.2 $8.5 $280.00 $67.1K 6 12

About Gartner

Gartner Inc provides independent research and analysis on information technology and other related technology industries. Its research is delivered to clients' desktops in the form of reports, briefings, and updates. Typical clients are chief information officers and other business executives who help plan companies' IT budgets. Gartner also provides consulting services. The company operates through three business segments, namely Research, Conferences and Consulting. The company generates majority of the revenue from Research segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Gartner, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Gartner Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,762,155, the price of IT is up by 0.53%, reaching $245.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Gartner

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $347.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $270. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Gartner, maintaining a target price of $320. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Underweight rating for Gartner, targeting a price of $345. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Gartner, targeting a price of $480. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Gartner, which currently sits at a price target of $322.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Gartner options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.