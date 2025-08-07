Pinterest Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Pinterest PINS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PINS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 39 extraordinary options activities for Pinterest. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 13 are puts, totaling $761,369, and 26 are calls, amounting to $1,040,714.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $34.0 to $50.0 for Pinterest over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinterest's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinterest's whale activity within a strike price range from $34.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.95 $1.91 $1.92 $37.00 $192.0K 2.7K 1.1K PINS PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $4.9 $4.4 $4.45 $35.00 $133.5K 17 350 PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $40.00 $76.0K 3.2K 917 PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.0 $5.8 $7.0 $40.00 $70.0K 758 0 PINS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.6 $4.55 $4.55 $39.00 $64.6K 2.2K 0

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Pinterest, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Pinterest's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 13,186,524, the price of PINS is down by -1.39%, reaching $38.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Pinterest

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $46.4.

* An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $46. * An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on Pinterest, maintaining a target price of $45. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Pinterest with a target price of $43. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $48.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pinterest, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.