Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AXON

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Axon Enterprise AXON.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 21%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $121,360, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $877,382.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $450.0 to $930.0 for Axon Enterprise over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axon Enterprise's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axon Enterprise's whale activity within a strike price range from $450.0 to $930.0 in the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $78.0 $74.3 $78.0 $900.00 $132.6K 383 27 AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $122.8 $118.4 $122.8 $880.00 $98.2K 65 0 AXON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $47.9 $43.9 $45.86 $870.00 $91.7K 59 4 AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $83.8 $77.8 $80.0 $900.00 $80.0K 383 10 AXON PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $100.9 $97.3 $97.3 $900.00 $68.1K 9 9

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Axon Enterprise, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Axon Enterprise

With a trading volume of 385,446, the price of AXON is up by 0.62%, reaching $869.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Axon Enterprise

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $883.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $820. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Axon Enterprise, which currently sits at a price target of $825. * An analyst from Craig-Hallum has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $900. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Axon Enterprise, targeting a price of $870. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Axon Enterprise with a target price of $1000.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Axon Enterprise, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.