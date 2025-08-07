This Is What Whales Are Betting On Netflix

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Netflix NFLX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NFLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 174 uncommon options trades for Netflix.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 32%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 40 are puts, for a total amount of $2,719,280, and 134 are calls, for a total amount of $51,574,411.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $1750.0 for Netflix, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $1750.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $275.5 $269.5 $272.05 $900.00 $35.3M 126 10 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1178.0 $1168.0 $1171.39 $5.00 $351.4K 826 39 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1176.1 $1168.0 $1170.68 $5.00 $351.2K 826 9 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1177.0 $1167.0 $1170.55 $5.00 $351.1K 826 6 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $1178.0 $1168.0 $1170.53 $5.00 $351.1K 826 21

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Netflix, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Netflix

With a trading volume of 1,794,339, the price of NFLX is up by 0.13%, reaching $1179.98.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Netflix

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1390.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Netflix with a target price of $1500. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Netflix with a target price of $1500. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1450. * An analyst from Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

