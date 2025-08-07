Wells Fargo Unusual Options Activity For August 07

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Wells Fargo WFC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Wells Fargo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $93,507, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $1,940,587.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $87.5 for Wells Fargo, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Wells Fargo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Wells Fargo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $65.0 to $87.5, over the past month.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $13.1 $13.0 $13.0 $65.00 $968.5K 876 1.0K WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $13.6 $13.5 $13.5 $65.00 $349.6K 876 0 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.6 $9.5 $9.6 $75.00 $120.9K 2.1K 2 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.25 $2.24 $2.25 $82.50 $62.5K 2.3K 320 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.06 $1.05 $1.05 $77.00 $41.3K 245 625

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance-sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US.

In light of the recent options history for Wells Fargo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Wells Fargo

With a trading volume of 7,489,894, the price of WFC is down by -0.56%, reaching $77.17.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $88.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $91. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Wells Fargo, maintaining a target price of $86.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wells Fargo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.