10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $320.00 $40.6K 28.2K 99.4K DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $240.00 $25.7K 575 51.2K RIVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $5.00 $42.7K 75.9K 4.1K DUOL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $360.00 $123.7K 4.4K 4.0K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $38.00 $27.5K 26.9K 3.3K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $227.50 $25.0K 1.8K 2.6K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $120.00 $62.1K 23.5K 799 FUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $25.00 $55.1K 87 640 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $148.00 $118.3K 3 500 LRN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $150.00 $75.8K 248 264

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 28276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 99483 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH DASH, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 106 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $4278.0 per contract. There were 575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIVN RIVN, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 862 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 75943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DUOL DUOL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.7K, with a price of $4839.0 per contract. There were 4498 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD JD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 784 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 26990 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on August 22, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 1891 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2629 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 90 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 23583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUN FUN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 334 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.1K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 640 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHI DHI, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on August 29, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.3K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRN LRN, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 237 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.8K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

