Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRWV Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on CoreWeave. Our analysis of options history for CoreWeave CRWV revealed 74 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 21 were puts, with a value of $1,514,189, and 53 were calls, valued at $4,878,264.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $280.0 for CoreWeave, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of CoreWeave stands at 1885.75, with a total volume reaching 45,332.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in CoreWeave, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $280.0, throughout the last 30 days.

CoreWeave Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $101.8 $98.4 $100.0 $20.00 $1.2M 0 0 CRWV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/12/25 $11.05 $10.3 $10.64 $125.00 $212.8K 121 7 CRWV PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $80.1 $79.8 $80.1 $190.00 $200.2K 151 25 CRWV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $9.6 $8.95 $9.29 $125.00 $185.7K 1.0K 279 CRWV PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $50.15 $50.0 $50.15 $120.00 $150.4K 45 6

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Where Is CoreWeave Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 12,379,638, the price of CRWV is up by 6.79%, reaching $117.72.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CoreWeave

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $115.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on CoreWeave, maintaining a target price of $140. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HSBC downgraded its rating to Reduce, setting a price target of $32. * In a positive move, an analyst from Citigroup has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $160. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $78. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets continues to hold a Outperform rating for CoreWeave, targeting a price of $165.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CoreWeave options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.