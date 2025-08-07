Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAL

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on American Airlines Group AAL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for American Airlines Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $951,260, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $909,155.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $13.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Airlines Group options trades today is 11336.86 with a total volume of 16,597.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Airlines Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $13.0 over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1.19 $1.14 $1.19 $13.00 $833.0K 7.8K 7.1K AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $1.09 $1.06 $1.08 $11.00 $756.0K 8.5K 7.0K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $0.72 $0.69 $0.72 $10.00 $72.0K 19.5K 1.0K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $2.69 $2.67 $2.67 $10.00 $49.3K 7.4K 185 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $0.44 $0.42 $0.44 $9.00 $44.0K 11.5K 1.0K

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding American Airlines Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of American Airlines Group

Currently trading with a volume of 26,177,755, the AAL's price is down by -1.11%, now at $11.61.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On American Airlines Group

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for American Airlines Group, targeting a price of $12.

