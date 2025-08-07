This Is What Whales Are Betting On Joby Aviation

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Joby Aviation. Our analysis of options history for Joby Aviation JOBY revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $306,663, and 10 were calls, valued at $535,525.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $30.0 for Joby Aviation over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Joby Aviation's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Joby Aviation's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Joby Aviation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JOBY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $1.8 $1.7 $1.75 $17.00 $87.5K 1.8K 797 JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.4 $8.2 $8.2 $17.00 $81.9K 2.4K 14 JOBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.8 $3.8 $20.00 $76.2K 8.6K 240 JOBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.8 $3.8 $20.00 $76.0K 8.6K 240 JOBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $0.75 $0.7 $0.71 $17.00 $71.0K 4.6K 3.0K

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Inc is a transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi for commercial passenger service. Its Joby eVTOL aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers or an expected payload of up to 1,000 pounds at speeds of up to 200 mph. The aircraft is optimized for urban routes, with a target range of up to 100 miles on a single charge. The company is also developing an app-based platform to build and operate an aerial ridesharing service powered by a network of eVTOL aircraft that it will manufacture and operate. It has one operating and reportable segment, namely flight services. Currently, the company generates all of its revenue from flight services provided to the Department of Defense in the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Joby Aviation, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Joby Aviation Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 23,575,464, the price of JOBY is down by -4.54%, reaching $18.07.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Joby Aviation

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $7.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Underweight rating on Joby Aviation, maintaining a target price of $7.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.