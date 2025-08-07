Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ANET Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Arista Networks ANET, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ANET usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 39 extraordinary options activities for Arista Networks. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $237,559, and 35 are calls, amounting to $3,128,033.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $90.0 to $155.0 for Arista Networks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $30.9 $30.5 $30.73 $108.00 $980.2K 393 319 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $13.5 $13.2 $13.33 $140.00 $425.2K 9.2K 1.0K ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $35.1 $35.0 $35.0 $110.00 $175.0K 543 0 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $11.3 $10.1 $10.9 $135.00 $125.3K 1.7K 20 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $13.4 $13.4 $13.4 $140.00 $119.2K 9.2K 561

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Arista Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Arista Networks

Currently trading with a volume of 4,933,146, the ANET's price is down by -0.53%, now at $138.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Arista Networks

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $139.6.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $130. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $143. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.