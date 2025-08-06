MongoDB's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards MongoDB MDB, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MDB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for MongoDB. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $390,500, and 13 are calls, amounting to $611,611.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $185.0 to $340.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale trades within a strike price range from $185.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/05/25 $19.1 $17.75 $18.25 $230.00 $219.0K 4 125 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $1.53 $1.17 $1.4 $245.00 $125.9K 707 1.0K MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $5.2 $4.8 $5.2 $230.00 $104.0K 454 228 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $41.3 $40.3 $41.3 $210.00 $66.0K 22 22 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $53.0 $49.95 $53.0 $200.00 $53.0K 600 10

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MongoDB, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

MongoDB's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,249,869, with MDB's price up by 0.44%, positioned at $229.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 20 days.

Expert Opinions on MongoDB

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $269.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $247. * An analyst from BMO Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $280. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wolfe Research downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $280.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MongoDB options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.