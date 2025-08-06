This Is What Whales Are Betting On Dutch Bros

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Dutch Bros BROS, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BROS often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Dutch Bros. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $46,089, and 8 calls, totaling $347,297.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $51.0 to $70.0 for Dutch Bros during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dutch Bros's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dutch Bros's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $51.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dutch Bros Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BROS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $6.8 $6.8 $6.8 $70.00 $61.2K 112 90 BROS CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.4 $2.35 $2.4 $64.00 $60.0K 1.2K 3 BROS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.55 $2.35 $2.4 $67.50 $46.1K 1.8K 261 BROS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.15 $1.85 $1.85 $51.00 $46.0K 50 2 BROS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.4 $61.00 $43.8K 174 165

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops that are focused on serving hand-crafted beverages. The company's hand-crafted beverage-focused lineup features hot and cold espresso-based beverages, cold brew coffee products, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies and other beverages. The company has two reportable operating segments Company-operated shops and Franchising. It derives maximum revenue from Company operated shops.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dutch Bros, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Dutch Bros

Trading volume stands at 2,808,748, with BROS's price up by 1.36%, positioned at $58.23.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Dutch Bros

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $84.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Dutch Bros with a target price of $84.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Dutch Bros with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.