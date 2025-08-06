First Solar's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on First Solar FSLR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 47 uncommon options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,704,421, and 23 are calls, for a total amount of $5,592,201.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $280.0 for First Solar over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in First Solar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to First Solar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $115.0 to $280.0 over the preceding 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.9 $25.95 $26.45 $250.00 $1.8M 7.8K 700 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $17.6 $15.65 $16.6 $250.00 $949.5K 1.5K 1 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.4 $9.85 $10.4 $260.00 $624.0K 6.0K 800 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.4 $9.85 $10.4 $260.00 $624.0K 6.0K 200 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $4.15 $3.7 $4.15 $175.00 $556.5K 212 1.3K

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Having examined the options trading patterns of First Solar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

First Solar's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,160,845, the price of FSLR is down by -0.18%, reaching $186.51.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for First Solar

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $219.4.

* An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $222. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on First Solar with a target price of $275. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $203. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $194. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on First Solar with a target price of $203.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.