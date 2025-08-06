Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CLS Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Celestica CLS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Celestica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $99,280, and 8 are calls, amounting to $698,193.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $250.0 for Celestica, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Celestica's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Celestica's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $140.0 to $250.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Celestica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $36.3 $35.8 $36.0 $195.00 $103.5K 612 88 CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $37.0 $34.3 $35.44 $195.00 $102.7K 612 57 CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $2.8 $2.05 $2.05 $220.00 $102.5K 1.6K 0 CLS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.8 $8.5 $8.5 $195.00 $102.2K 204 156 CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.8 $35.2 $36.31 $195.00 $101.6K 612 28

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

In light of the recent options history for Celestica, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Celestica's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,898,381, the CLS's price is up by 0.83%, now at $198.14.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Celestica

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $212.6.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Celestica with a target price of $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Celestica with a target price of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Celestica, targeting a price of $208. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Celestica, targeting a price of $220. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Celestica, maintaining a target price of $225.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Celestica with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.