Cava Group's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Cava Group CAVA, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CAVA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Cava Group. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 11% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $80,000, and 8 calls, totaling $528,537.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $100.0 for Cava Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cava Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cava Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Cava Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $6.35 $5.4 $6.2 $86.00 $155.0K 10 250 CAVA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/29/25 $6.25 $5.8 $6.0 $86.00 $150.0K 10 250 CAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $4.0 $2.9 $4.0 $90.00 $80.0K 653 0 CAVA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $38.75 $35.5 $37.97 $70.00 $49.3K 19 0 CAVA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $3.1 $2.8 $2.93 $84.00 $41.0K 123 140

About Cava Group

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates all of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cava Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Cava Group's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,108,605, the price of CAVA is down -0.4% at $87.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On Cava Group

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $98.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Cava Group with a target price of $91. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cava Group, targeting a price of $96. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Cava Group with a target price of $107.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

