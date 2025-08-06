10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $100.00 $61.5K 5.4K 3.4K BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $43.00 $57.4K 11.7K 2.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $95.1K 50.0K 1.7K UPST CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $69.00 $46.7K 65 824 OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $35.00 $26.3K 8.3K 727 RKT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $20.00 $38.2K 5.4K 657 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $65.00 $88.5K 1.5K 602 AJG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $290.00 $117.5K 518 501 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $77.00 $26.6K 2.2K 475 BULL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.00 $27.0K 6.3K 439

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For HOOD HOOD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.5K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 5462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC BAC, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 940 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.4K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 11799 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2083 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI SOFI, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 163 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 449 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.1K, with a price of $212.0 per contract. There were 50028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1786 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPST UPST, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $69.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 824 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSCR OSCR, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 527 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $264.0 per contract. There were 8394 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKT RKT, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 211 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $181.0 per contract. There were 5436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 657 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL PYPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.5K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 1524 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AJG AJG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.5K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WFC WFC, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $77.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 2219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BULL BULL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 527 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 6334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.