Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRNA

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Moderna MRNA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $247,175, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $212,002.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.5 and $60.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Moderna stands at 1376.0, with a total volume reaching 926.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Moderna, situated within the strike price corridor from $17.5 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Moderna 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.32 $31.00 $108.0K 2.7K 255 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.15 $3.1 $3.1 $31.00 $80.9K 668 33 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.45 $5.45 $29.00 $67.5K 1.7K 238 MRNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.45 $4.5 $27.00 $39.6K 50 90 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.5 $5.45 $5.45 $29.00 $38.1K 1.7K 238

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Current Position of Moderna

Currently trading with a volume of 3,803,131, the MRNA's price is down by -1.06%, now at $27.18.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 92 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Moderna

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $28.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $31. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Underperform rating on Moderna, maintaining a target price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

