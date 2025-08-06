Oscar Health Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Oscar Health. Our analysis of options history for Oscar Health OSCR revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $197,679, and 13 were calls, valued at $3,331,403.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $25.0 for Oscar Health over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Oscar Health stands at 5280.36, with a total volume reaching 12,176.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Oscar Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.0 to $25.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Oscar Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.1 $7.0 $7.0 $10.00 $1.7M 4.5K 54 OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $15.00 $756.3K 2.9K 6 OSCR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.9 $7.8 $7.8 $10.00 $156.0K 4.5K 2.6K OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $10.8 $10.5 $10.79 $3.00 $150.3K 344 0 OSCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.8 $0.75 $0.78 $17.00 $117.0K 4.4K 1.8K

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oscar Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Oscar Health

With a volume of 18,717,279, the price of OSCR is down -4.27% at $13.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Oscar Health

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $11.5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oscar Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.