Blackstone Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Blackstone BX, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Blackstone. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $333,743, and 6 are calls, amounting to $290,170.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $200.0 for Blackstone over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Blackstone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Blackstone's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Blackstone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $13.4 $13.0 $13.0 $175.00 $169.0K 18 130 BX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $21.0 $19.9 $21.0 $150.00 $105.0K 1.0K 0 BX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $33.45 $32.0 $32.0 $200.00 $64.0K 20 20 BX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $54.3 $53.0 $53.0 $125.00 $53.0K 25 0 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $27.5 $26.6 $27.5 $180.00 $44.0K 2 0

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.167 trillion in total asset under management, including $860.1 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of March 2025. The company has four core business segments: private equity (26% of fee-earning AUM and 30% of base management fees), real estate (34% and 40%), credit and insurance (32% and 23%), and multi-asset investing (8% and 7%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Blackstone, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Blackstone Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 773,273, with BX's price up by 0.84%, positioned at $169.09.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

Expert Opinions on Blackstone

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $186.6.

* An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $192. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $195. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Blackstone with a target price of $197. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $168. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Blackstone, targeting a price of $181.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

