Looking At Stride's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Stride LRN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LRN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Stride. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 20% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $58,044, and 8 are calls, amounting to $472,738.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $180.0 for Stride over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Stride's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Stride's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Stride Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.7 $8.1 $9.17 $150.00 $145.3K 434 183 LRN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $29.0 $27.3 $28.1 $130.00 $84.3K 233 89 LRN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $30.0 $27.2 $28.35 $130.00 $68.0K 233 29 LRN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $11.8 $11.2 $11.8 $165.00 $47.2K 43 14 LRN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $13.5 $12.0 $13.5 $150.00 $33.7K 250 17

About Stride

Stride Inc is an American online educational company. It offers alternative programs to traditional on-campus schooling. It also operates state-funded virtual charter schools around the United States. The educational programs for K-12 students are usually monitored by parents and provide virtual classroom environments where teachers meet with students online, by phone, or in-person. The company's contractual agreements with various school districts to offer its curriculum programs provide a majority of the company's revenue. The company lines of business are Managed Public School Programs, Institutional, and Private Pay Schools and Other.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Stride, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Stride

Trading volume stands at 839,426, with LRN's price up by 18.77%, positioned at $152.3.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Stride

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $170.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barrington Research keeps a Outperform rating on Stride with a target price of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Stride, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.