Alibaba Gr Hldgs Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BABA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $1,688,100, and 14 are calls, amounting to $671,947.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $150.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades today is 3836.13 with a total volume of 1,762.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $33.35 $33.05 $33.2 $150.00 $1.6M 166 0 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $17.25 $17.15 $17.25 $120.00 $105.2K 2.4K 72 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.75 $120.00 $93.7K 2.6K 281 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $14.55 $14.5 $14.5 $120.00 $58.0K 4.2K 107 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.15 $5.0 $5.09 $135.00 $50.9K 2.8K 0

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

With a volume of 1,772,854, the price of BABA is up 0.75% at $117.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

Expert Opinions on Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $140.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $135. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.