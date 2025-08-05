On Holding's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on On Holding ONON.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ONON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for On Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $418,259, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $167,940.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $37.5 and $50.0 for On Holding, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in On Holding's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to On Holding's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $37.5 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

On Holding 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ONON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.75 $1.52 $1.57 $37.50 $86.3K 1.7K 550 ONON CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $3.35 $3.25 $3.3 $46.00 $82.5K 568 528 ONON PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $2.78 $2.69 $2.7 $50.00 $81.0K 367 902 ONON PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $2.6 $2.29 $2.4 $50.00 $72.0K 367 300 ONON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $2.53 $2.25 $2.4 $50.00 $71.8K 367 601

About On Holding

On Holding AG is a premium performance sports brand rooted in technology, design, and impact. Its shoes, apparel, and accessories products are designed predominantly for athletic use, casual, or leisure purposes. It does not manufacture the products or the raw materials and relies instead on third-party suppliers and contract manufacturers. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Americas and rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific region.

In light of the recent options history for On Holding, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of On Holding

With a volume of 2,834,060, the price of ONON is down -0.71% at $47.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About On Holding

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $66.0.

