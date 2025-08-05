Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NBIS

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nebius Group. Our analysis of options history for Nebius Group NBIS revealed 44 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 61% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $810,343, and 29 were calls, valued at $2,127,213.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $80.0 for Nebius Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nebius Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nebius Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $80.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nebius Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.4 $13.1 $13.32 $50.00 $258.4K 5.5K 421 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $11.7 $11.5 $11.7 $55.00 $232.8K 3.7K 13 NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.4 $2.3 $2.4 $75.00 $216.0K 654 906 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $5.7 $5.5 $5.7 $52.00 $114.0K 929 322 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.6 $52.00 $112.0K 929 922

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nebius Group, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Nebius Group

Currently trading with a volume of 6,867,962, the NBIS's price is up by 3.1%, now at $55.85.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Nebius Group

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $66.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Nebius Group, targeting a price of $65. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Goldman Sachs lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $68.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

