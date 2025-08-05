Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on XYZ Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Block XYZ, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XYZ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Block. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 69% leaning bullish and 15% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $338,737, and 8 are calls, amounting to $282,286.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $90.0 for Block during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Block's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Block's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $90.0, over the past month.

Block Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XYZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $18.25 $18.15 $18.15 $90.00 $127.0K 51 71 XYZ PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $11.15 $11.0 $11.07 $85.00 $77.4K 616 70 XYZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.75 $20.7 $20.7 $70.00 $53.8K 1.2K 26 XYZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.55 $7.45 $7.51 $80.00 $52.5K 6.2K 31 XYZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $17.15 $17.05 $17.15 $80.00 $51.4K 231 30

About Block

Founded in 2009, Block provides payment services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network. In 2024, Square's payment volume was almost USD 250 million.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Block, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Block

With a trading volume of 4,680,429, the price of XYZ is down by -1.41%, reaching $75.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Block

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $80.8.

* An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $65. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Block, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Block with a target price of $84. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Block, targeting a price of $85.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.