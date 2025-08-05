Smart Money Is Betting Big In GLW Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Corning GLW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GLW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Corning.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $45,815, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $487,304.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $63.0 for Corning over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Corning's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Corning's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $63.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Corning Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.49 $1.31 $1.39 $63.00 $139.3K 1.2K 1.0K GLW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.15 $5.0 $5.15 $60.00 $133.4K 3.0K 556 GLW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $6.1 $5.6 $5.95 $62.50 $45.8K 110 77 GLW CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $14.1 $13.05 $14.0 $50.00 $35.0K 2.9K 50 GLW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $14.0 $13.2 $13.58 $50.00 $33.9K 2.9K 50

About Corning

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Corning, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Corning

With a trading volume of 2,831,495, the price of GLW is up by 0.44%, reaching $63.77.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Corning

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $64.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Corning, maintaining a target price of $75. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Corning, maintaining a target price of $57. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Corning, maintaining a target price of $72. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Corning, maintaining a target price of $59. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Corning, maintaining a target price of $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Corning options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.