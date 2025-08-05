Smart Money Is Betting Big In JD.com Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards JD.com JD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for JD.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 31% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $1,867,857, and 9 are calls, amounting to $500,146.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $50.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JD.com's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JD.com's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $1.82 $1.64 $1.73 $25.00 $1.0M 4.2K 0 JD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $1.5 $1.23 $1.37 $26.00 $548.0K 26 4.0K JD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $1.08 $0.98 $0.98 $47.00 $98.0K 3.9K 1.0K JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.77 $0.74 $0.74 $45.00 $74.0K 6.3K 1.0K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.5 $0.48 $0.48 $50.00 $65.8K 8.4K 1.3K

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Where Is JD.com Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,891,401, with JD's price down by -0.43%, positioned at $31.48.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 9 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $40.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on JD.com with a target price of $28. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $50. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $47. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $37.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.