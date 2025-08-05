10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $310.00 $108.1K 10.6K 49.3K CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/05/25 $425.00 $40.7K 14 2.3K F PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.67 $70.2K 74.3K 1.8K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $118.00 $26.2K 2.1K 986 TOL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $130.00 $191.3K 969 370 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $247.50 $25.7K 151 253 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/08/25 $175.00 $80.4K 69 116 GME CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $40.00 $40.5K 953 75 WING PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $370.00 $74.4K 154 28 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $6000.00 $61.6K 22 1

• For TSLA TSLA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.1K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 10646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 49302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA CVNA, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on September 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 275 contract(s) at a $425.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.7K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F F, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 164 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1800 contract(s) at a $9.67 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.2K, with a price of $39.0 per contract. There were 74322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1801 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA BABA, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 197 contract(s) at a $118.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 2194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 986 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TOL TOL, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.3K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH DASH, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on August 8, 2025. Parties traded 33 contract(s) at a $247.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.7K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN AMZN, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 8, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.4K, with a price of $4020.0 per contract. There were 69 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME GME, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 864 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.5K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 953 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WING WING, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.4K, with a price of $3720.0 per contract. There were 154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BKNG BKNG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 528 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $6000.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $61600.0 per contract. There were 22 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

